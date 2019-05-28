Google has more contractors than full-time workers, report says

Getty

As of March, Google had 102,000 full-time workers worldwide. But there's another group at the company that outnumbers that massive workforce, according to a report Tuesday from The New York Times. The search giant has 121,000 temps, vendors and contractors, or TVCs in Google parlance.

TVCs typically don't make as much money and have different benefits than full-time workers. When Googlers staged a historic walkout in November to protest the company's handling of sexual assault allegations aimed at key executives, the protest organizers also demanded better treatment for the company's "shadow workforce." Some temp workers have also complained about "being expendable" within Google's culture.

"If someone is not having a good experience, we provide lots of ways to report complaints or express concerns," Eileen Naughton, vice president of people operations, said in a statement. "We investigate, we hold individuals to account and we work to make things right for any person impacted."

A Google spokeswoman declined to comment on the headcount figures.

The report comes as Google workers have ramped up activism over the past year to protest several workplace issues at the search giant. Employees have also called out Google's military contracts and its work in China.

Issues related to TVCs have also been a big topic of protest. In March, more than 900 Google workers reportedly signed a letter demanding better treatment of Google's extended workforce. The letter, from March 27, complained about Google shortening the contracts of several members of the personality team for the Google Assistant, according to a report by The Guardian.

After that protest, Google said it'll require temp companies that supply the search giant with temporary and contract workers to provide its staff with full benefits. Those benefits include health care, a $15 minimum wage and paid parental leave. However, that will go into effect starting next year.

Now playing: Watch this: Google employees protest tech giant's handling of sexual...