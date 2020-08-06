Google discontinues its Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones

Juan Garzon / CNET

Google has discontinued its Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones after only nine months. The phones are no longer available for purchase in the Google Store, but will be available in other stores while supplies last.

Earlier this week, the search giant announced three new phones -- the Pixel 4A, 4A 5G and Pixel 5. The Pixel 4A is available for pre-order now, and Google said the 5G model and Pixel 5 will be available this fall.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.