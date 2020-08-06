CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Samsung Unpacked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Next stimulus package Samsung Tab S7 Disney will release Mulan online Google Play Music is shutting down in December

Google discontinues its Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones

The phones are less than a year old, but they're no longer available for purchase in the Google Store.

Listen
- 00:28
pixel-4-xl

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are no longer available in the Google Store.

 Juan Garzon / CNET

Google has discontinued its Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones after only nine months. The phones are no longer available for purchase in the Google Store, but will be available in other stores while supplies last.

Earlier this week, the search giant announced three new phones -- the Pixel 4A, 4A 5G and Pixel 5. The Pixel 4A is available for pre-order now, and Google said the 5G model and Pixel 5 will be available this fall.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.