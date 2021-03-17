Google has blocked over 99 million phony COVID-related ads

James Martin/CNET

Google announced that it has blocked over 99 million bogus COVID-related ads from its server, according to a blog post on Monday. The blocked ads range from fake miracle cures and vaccine doses to N95 masks. The search giant detailed its efforts in 2020 to combat misinformation in its annual Ads Safety Report.

"We continue to be nimble, tracking bad actors' behavior and learning from it," Scott Spencer, Google VP of Ads Privacy and Safety said in the release. "In doing so, we're able to better prepare for future scams and claims that may arise."

To battle these fake ads, Spencer said Google put new policies and programs in place, invested in new coordination technology, and improved its automated detection technology and human processes.

In addition to the fake COVID-19 ads, Google reported blocking and removing about 3.1 billion ads for policy violation as well as restricting another 6.4 billion ads. Other platforms like Facebook and YouTube have also sought to remove misinformation related to the pandemic over the last year.