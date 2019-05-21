Google had some passwords stored in plaintext for more than a decade

Stephen Shankland/CNET

You might have tried your best to keep your passwords hidden, but a bug could have allowed Google employees to view those login credentials.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google notified G Suite customers that some passwords were stored on its internal servers without any encryption -- meaning that anybody who found it could read it in plain text. Suzanne Frey, Google Cloud Trust's vice president of engineering, said in the post that this bug only affects business users -- so if you're using Google for free, this does not affect you.

"We have been conducting a thorough investigation and have seen no evidence of improper access to or misuse of the affected G Suite credentials," Google said.

Google is the latest tech giant to announce an issue with unhashed passwords stored on its internal servers. Hundreds of millions of Facebook passwords were stored on the company's internal servers, the social network announced in March. In May 2018, Twitter also announced that a bug caused 330 million passwords to be stored in plaintext.

Standard security practice is to encrypt passwords stored on its internal servers, so that employees would not be able to see it and potentially abuse those login credentials.

The G Suite bug only affects enterprise customers because back in 2005, administrators wanted tools to manually set and recover passwords. That tool stored a copy of the plaintext password, Google said. That bug lasted over the last 14 years, the company revealed in its blog post.

Google discovered a separate bug from this January, which stored passwords in plaintext for up to two weeks. Google said it's notified admins who are affected by these security issues.