Google Guacamole will reportedly let you use voice assistant without saying 'Hey Google'

Google has reportedly kicked off internal testing for a new feature called Guacamole that would allow you to use the voice assistant without saying "Hey Google." It would let Google Assistant users perform quick voice tasks like answering calls or turning off alarms and timers without needing to say the trigger words, according to reports Friday from 9to5Google and Android Police.

The Guacamole feature appears in the Google app beta 12.5 running Android 11, the reports said, under the main Assistant settings list. Guacamole would allow you to simply say "stop," "snooze," "answer call" and "decline call" without needing to say "Hey Google" first.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google Assistant on a Google-branded smart speaker launched several new features this week, including the ability to find your iPhone -- even when it's on silent or do not disturb. You can also now create smart home routines and speed up some online restaurant orders.