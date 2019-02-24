Well this is cute.
Just in time for Oscars 2019, Google has released a new commercial/video/thing, oh god I'm not even sure what to call it, but it's pretty funny. It's going to be aired during the Oscars. Just watch it.
Opening with HAL 9000 from Space Odyssey was high risk/low reward, but I think they pulled it off.
The ad mixes footage of Google Assistant and popular movies to sort of create an alternative universe where actually, Google fixes everyone's problems. The pod bay doors do open, Google does show Cuba Gooding Jr. the money.
Very clever.
Also, the Oscars are just about to kick off. Here how to watch and here are our predictions.
Discuss: Google goes to Oscars 2019 with a new Google Assistant commercial
