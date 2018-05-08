Google

At its annual developers conference today, Google announced Smart Compose for its email service, Gmail. With the help of artificial intelligence, Smart Compose predicts what you will write and suggest common phrases as you type.

Google says this feature will save time on repetitive writing and reduce the risk of making grammatical mistakes. The feature is an iteration of Gmail's Smart Reply introduced last year, in which Gmail would understand the context of your incoming email and suggest short phrases to reply with.

Smart Compose will roll out to users in the next few weeks. If you want to try it out for yourself, make sure to enable "experimental access" in your Settings menu.

Google I/O: All our coverage of this year's developer conference.

Google Assistant could become the most lifelike AI yet: Experimental technology called Duplex, rolling out soon in a limited release, makes you think you're talking to a real person.