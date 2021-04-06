Google gives Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A camera and graphics boosts in new update

Juan Garzon/CNET

Google's April update for its Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A phones has started rolling out, and while the new software doesn't have the same flash as March's upgrades, those who game or take photos and videos on their phones should be pleased.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the update, which started heading to phones on Monday, includes camera quality improvements in undisclosed "certain" third-party apps while both devices will also see "performance optimizations for certain graphics-intensive apps and games." After installing the update, some Pixel 5 users on Twitter have reported seeing performance benchmarks in 3DMark improve by up to 50%.

Turns out the Pixel 5 is now getting way better results in 3DMark. Like in 30-50 percent better compared to a P5 w March patch level. Even the results in general benchmarks like PCMark Work are a bit better (even though in this case really only just a bit). 2/ pic.twitter.com/58Ze5qFE6d — Andreas Proschofsky (@suka_hiroaki) April 5, 2021

In addition to the camera and graphics boost, the usual bug fixes are also present, including a solution for the problem that causes devices "to freeze on the Google logo during startup."

The new update follows a big March release that saw Google add features such as underwater photography, more shareable recordings, Smart Compose for text messages and new wallpapers.