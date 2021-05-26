Google gets city's thumbs-up for a sprawling new campus in San Jose

Google

Google got the all-clear on Tuesday night to build an 80-acre mixed-use campus in downtown San Jose, California.

"Google will make the largest private sector investment in San Jose's history -- and just about any other city's history," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement.

Tonight, our Council unanimously made an historic decision, one that will enable San Jose to lead the nation not merely in economic recovery from this pandemic, but in an equitable recovery. My full statement below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/E3oboNM1BA — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021

The plans for the Downtown West project include 7.3 million square feet of office space for 20,000 workers. It will feature 4,000 housing units, a quarter of which will be considered affordable housing. In addition, there will be 15 acres of green space, parks and plazas, as well as 500,000 square feet of what the project's website describes as "retail, cultural, arts, education, hotel and more." Google is also putting forth a $200 million fund focused on social equity.

"Together, we have created a foundation for an equitable and environmentally focused place that represents the best of San José and Google," Alexa Arena, Google's San Jose Development Director said in a statement of the decision.

Construction could start as early as 2023 and take more than 10 years to complete, according to the project website.