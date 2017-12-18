Google gets into the spirit with Holiday Doodle series

Google

Google declared the beginning of the holiday season on Monday with a celebratory doodle featuring two adorable penguins.

The tech giant promises the Doodle is just the first in a series that will pop up on its homepage in the coming weeks. The doodles will tell the story of penguins who jet off to warmer climes to spend the holidays with "warm-weather relatives."

The Doodle is available globally with a few exceptions including the UK, Germany, Russia, parts of the Middle East and most of north Africa.