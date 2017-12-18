Esto también se puede leer en español.

Google gets into the spirit with Holiday Doodle series

Google is set to tell a story through the medium of Doodles over the coming weeks.

These two penguins are gearing up for an epic adventure.

Google declared the beginning of the holiday season on Monday with a celebratory doodle featuring two adorable penguins.

The tech giant promises the Doodle is just the first in a series that will pop up on its homepage in the coming weeks. The doodles will tell the story of penguins who jet off to warmer climes to spend the holidays with "warm-weather relatives."

The Doodle is available globally with a few exceptions including the UK, Germany, Russia, parts of the Middle East and most of north Africa.

