Google gave $9.7 million in raises last year to address wage inequality

Alvin Chan via Getty Images

Here's a stat you might not expect to hear in Silicon Valley: Some men at Google were paid less than women for doing the same job.

Google on Monday said it provided $9.7 million in adjustments to 10,677 employees in 2018 to address wage inequality. That's a big jump from 2017 when Google gave $270,000 to 228 employees.

The search giant's annual pay audit analyzes employees' compensation equity based on market rate for their job, their location, level, performance rating, as well as factors like race and gender. Google said one "particularly large" job group, Level 4 software engineers, was flagged for adjustments because men were receiving less discretionary funds than women.

This may come as a surprise given that studies have shown women continue to get paid less than men. A report from Beqom, a company that makes pay management software, in October revealed that a third of workers in the US think the tech industry pays men higher salaries than women for the same work.

Tech companies have been trying to close pay gaps. Intel in January said it has achieved gender pay equity across its global workforce. The chipmaker also said it added stock-based compensations to its pay-equity analysis.