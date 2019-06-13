Google

Gone are the days where you need to know coding to create a video game. With Google's prototype Game Builder, you can make 3D games by simply selecting a series of cards, the tech giant announced in a blog post Thursday.

The card-based visual programming, free on Steam for PC and Mac, allows users to drag and drop different cards that end up building the game. Through these steps, anyone with or without a coding background can create platforms, scoreboards, cars and more.

However, those with the technical expertise can opt to use JavaScript and tweak the existing application programming interface (API). An API is a series of tools and definitions used to connect software.

The game also has the ability to become a collaborative effort. Creators can invite friends to help build the game with them or even play it together. Additionally, you can have friends play the game while you build it.

Players can further their creative options in the game by using 3D models from Google Poly, a website that allows creators to share and access each other's 3D creations.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment, or reveal any plans around when it might go from prototype to finished product.