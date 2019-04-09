Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin haven't attended any of the search giant's "TGIF" town hall meetings for 2019, according to a report Tuesday from BuzzFeed News. The absence, reportedly the longest in the company's history, comes during a tempestuous time regarding issues like workplace harassment and censorship.
A source at Google told BuzzFeed that the duo's absence isn't a total surprise. Page and Brin apparently planned to step back after forming Alphabet in 2015. The move was reportedly to give Google CEO Sundar Pichai a chance to establish himself as a leader. However, Page and Brin reportedly had remained a staple at meetings, either attending individually or together.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The company's town hall meetings are a time for employees to ask questions of leadership to promote transparency in the workplace. The meetings typically consist of a report from leadership, a team presentation and time for questions.
Discuss: Google founders reportedly absent from this year's weekly town halls
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.