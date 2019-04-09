Google founders reportedly absent from this year's weekly town halls

Kim Kulish/Getty Images

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin haven't attended any of the search giant's "TGIF" town hall meetings for 2019, according to a report Tuesday from BuzzFeed News. The absence, reportedly the longest in the company's history, comes during a tempestuous time regarding issues like workplace harassment and censorship.

A source at Google told BuzzFeed that the duo's absence isn't a total surprise. Page and Brin apparently planned to step back after forming Alphabet in 2015. The move was reportedly to give Google CEO Sundar Pichai a chance to establish himself as a leader. However, Page and Brin reportedly had remained a staple at meetings, either attending individually or together.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company's town hall meetings are a time for employees to ask questions of leadership to promote transparency in the workplace. The meetings typically consist of a report from leadership, a team presentation and time for questions.