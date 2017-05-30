Google formally abandons its Nik photo-editing tools

Google

Google has officially put its Nik photo-editing suite on ice.

The tech giant, which last year made the popular collection of photo-editing tools free to use for Mac and Windows, quietly let users know Tuesday that it had gone as far as it plans to go with the suite.

"The Nik Collection is free and compatible with Mac OS X 10.7 through 10.10; Windows Vista, 7, 8; and Adobe Photoshop through CC 2015," Google wrote in a note posted to the Nik Collection page. "We have no plans to update the Collection or add new features over time."

Google acquired the popular collection of filters and editing tools for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom in 2012. The mobile version of Snapseed, which Google also acquired with the Nik Collection, offers a solid collection of image-editing tools for Android and iOS devices.

But the writing has been on the wall concerning Nik's fate for more than a year. In March 2016, when Google started giving away the $149 software package, it made it clear it was turning its attention to its mobile tools.

"As we continue to focus our long-term investments in building incredible photo editing tools for mobile, including Google Photos and Snapseed, we've decided to make the Nik Collection desktop suite available for free, so that now anyone can use it," Google said at the time.

While Google has said it doesn't plan to update the tools, it isn't retiring the collection, so it appears users will have access to them indefinitely.

