Google Fit to retire web support and focus on Wear OS

Josh Miller/CNET

If you log on to Google Fit's website today, you'll be greeted by a yellow banner saying web support for the health tracker is coming to an end.

The Google Fit site will shut down on March 19, Google said in its announcement. If you want to keep track of your activities and continue your health goals, Google suggests you install the Fit app on your Android device or Wear OS smartwatch.

The app got a makeover last year that added gamification features like Heart Points and Move Minutes to encourage more daily exercise. For example, Move Minutes suggests users take the stairs instead of the elevator. Heart Points let users earn -- you guessed it -- points for elevating their heart rate. Higher activity intensity earned double points.

Google launched its health platform for smartwatches and added web support in 2014. The program was designed to help people set fitness goals, track activity and add exercise into their daily lives.

