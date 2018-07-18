On this podcast, we talk about:
- The EU's $5 billion fine against Google
- Nest's CEO stepping down
- Another year, another Amazon Prime Day past
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Google fined more than Amazon likely made on Prime Day (The 3:59, Ep. 428)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Google gets fined more than Amazon likely made on Prime Day (The 3:59, Ep. 428)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.