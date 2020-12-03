CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Fiber rolls out insanely fast 2Gbps service in two lucky US cities

The company tested the service in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, earlier this year.

Faster internet speeds are making their way to some Google Fiber customers. 

 Getty Images

Google Fiber has made its 2Gbps service "widely available" in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, the company said Thursday. Fiber conducted tests in those areas earlier this year

New and existing Google Fiber customers in Nashville and Huntsville can choose either 1-gigabit-per-second service for $70 a month, or 2Gbps service for $100 a month. The latter is designed for "power users, the latest devices, and advanced smart homes that use lots of internet," Google said. The 2Gbps service comes with the Google Fiber Multi-Gig Router, which uses Wi-Fi 6.

Google Fiber launched in 2010 with 1Gbps speeds, and now provides internet service in more than a dozen US cities. Customers who aren't in Nashville or Huntsville can sign up to test 2Gbps service through the company's Trusted Tester program.

