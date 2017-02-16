Google Fiber gets a new head, trims employees

Google

After showing signs of emerging from last year's funk with Fiber 2.0, Google announced a new CEO to lead the Fiber unit, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Google's parent company Alphabet tapped broadband veteran Gregory McCray to take over the Access unit -- Alphabet's team primarily focused on Fiber -- while at the same time shifting hundreds of employees to other divisions within Google.

McCray comes to Google from Michigan's Aero Communications. He fills the roll left vacant after Craig Barratt stepped down last fall.

The move comes at a time when Fiber is looking for new cities for its high speed internet service. Battles with AT&T and other existing internet service providers over the existing cables have slowed Google's progress with Fiber, but CNET's sister site Tech Republic recently outlined Google's plans to go wireless in its battle to bring faster internet to more cities.

Google did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.