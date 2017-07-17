Google Fiber CEO steps down after five months on the job

Business Wire

Google Fiber is without a chief executive for the second time in less than a year.

Gregory McCray has stepped down as CEO of Access, the Alphabet unit that houses Google Fiber, a Google spokesperson said Monday. McCray was tapped in February to run Google's broadband and cable business after the departure of Craig Barratt in October.

While the departure comes amid a significant retreat for Google Fiber, it doesn't reflect a lack of confidence in the unit, the company said.

"We are committed to the success of Google Fiber," Alphabet CEO Larry Page said in a statement. "Fiber has a great team and I'm confident we will find an amazing person to lead this important business."

Google Fiber once promised to bring unheard-of speeds to communities by connecting speedy fiber optical cables directly to the home. Fiber had planned to roll out in 34 US cities across nine metropolitan areas as of 2014, but battles with AT&T and other internet service providers over the existing cables slowed Google's progress with Fiber.

With Barratt's departure last year, Google Fiber said it would pause plans to expand into eight additional market and focus on plans to go wireless in its battle to bring faster internet to more cities.

