Google Fi resolves outage preventing calls across the US

Google Fi has confirmed that its widespread outage has been resolved as of 11:38 a.m. PT/2:38 p.m. ET Monday.

"This issue should now be resolved. Please let us know below if you continue to experience any additional issues," the support page says. "Thank you for your patience and sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Google Fi customers had been left without service earlier in the day, with a major outage hitting users.

Some outbound and inbound calls were not working, with the Google Fi team saying it was "actively working on a fix."

"For those of us who use our phones for work for public safety ... this is completely unacceptable. I will be cancelling my service," a user said in response.

One user said they were able to call Google Fi numbers, but not any other kind of number.

"I can call Google Fi voicemail or other Google Fi mobile numbers, but not my home or anyone on another mobile network," they explained.

However, another user said inbound and outbound calls between Google Fi numbers were broken.

The page suggested a workaround of installing the Hangouts dialer. Once Hangouts is installed, Google said users can select incoming calls to "On": Settings > Your Fi Account > Google Fi Calls & SMS > Incoming Calls (On).

Google Fi Support is still "experiencing longer waits than usual," the page says.

"I have been actively trying to reach Google Fi support through email and chat to no avail. I can receive calls, texts, and email but can make 0 (zero) outbound calls," one user complained.

Google did not say how widespread the outage was, but according to Is The Service Down it covered much of the US.

Google's Wi-Fi first network, Project Fi, was launched last year. Google Fi uses network coverage form T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular if Wi-Fi is unavailable.

First published at 11:27 a.m. PT on June 3.

Updated at 12:20 p.m. PT: adds update from Google on resolving the outage; originally published under the headline 'Google Fi outage is preventing calls across the US.