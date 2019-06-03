Google Fi outage is preventing calls across the US

Google Fi customers have been left without service Monday, with a major outage hitting users.

Some outbound and inbound calls are not working, with the Google Fi team "actively working on a fix," according to the support page.

"For those of us who use our phones for work for public safety ... this is completely unacceptable. I will be cancelling my service," a user said in response.

One user said they are able to call Google Fi numbers, but not any other kind of number.

"I can call Google Fi voicemail or other Google Fi mobile numbers, but not my home or anyone on another mobile network," they explained.

However, another user said inbound and outbound calls between Google Fi numbers are broken.

The page suggests a workaround of installing the Hangouts dialer. Once Hangouts is installed, Google said users can select incoming calls to "On": Settings > Your Fi Account > Google Fi Calls & SMS > Incoming Calls (On).

Google Fi said it will update the support page with more information as it comes through.

Google Fi Support is also "experiencing longer waits than usual," the page says.

"I have been actively trying to reach Google Fi support through email and chat to no avail. I can receive calls, texts, and email but can make 0 (zero) outbound calls," one user complained.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when services will be restored or how widespread the outage is, but it covers much of the US, according to Is The Service Down.

Google's Wi-Fi first network, Project Fi, was launched last year. Google Fi uses network coverage form T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular if Wi-Fi is unavailable.