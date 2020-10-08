Google Fi now works with Samsung 5G phones including Galaxy Note 20, S20 5G

Google on Thursday said it's expanding its Fi mobile service to include Samsung's latest 5G phones like the Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy A71 5G. Customers will get all the benefits of Fi as well as a "faster connection with 5G coverage nationwide included as part of your plan," Google said in a blog post.
Fi is also now available on Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G phones.
For a limited time, Google is offering $300 in Fi credit when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G or 20 Ultra 5G, a $300 discount on all Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phones and $150 off the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G when purchasing and activating on Fi.
