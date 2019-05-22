Google faces EU probe over ad privacy practices

James Martin/CNET

Ireland's data protection watchdog has launched an investigation into Google's collection of personal data for the purpose of online advertising.

"A statutory inquiry pursuant to section 110 of the Data Protection Act 2018 has been commenced in respect of Google Ireland Limited's processing of personal data in the context of its online Ad Exchange," the Data Protection Commission said in a statement Wednesday.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The DPC, one of the lead authorities over Google in the European Union, wants to know whether the search giant's "processing of personal data carried out at each stage of an advertising transaction" is in compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation. The GDPR is a sweeping law that gives residents of the European Union more control over their personal data and seeks to clarify rules for online services.

The DPC inquiry comes after privacy-focused browser maker Brave in September filed a complaint against Google in Europe saying Google violates GDPR by broadcasting personal information to companies bidding to show targeted ads. At the time, Google denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, Johnny Ryan, Brave's chief policy and industry relations officer, said the DPC inquiry signals a change is coming that goes beyond just Google.

"We need to reform online advertising to protect privacy, and to protect advertisers and publishers from legal risk under the GDPR," Ryan said in a blog post.

Originally published May 22, 11:27 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:44 a.m. PT: Adds more background.