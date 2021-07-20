Google extends, expands cybersecurity scholarship program for women

SOPA Images

After the first year of the Security Training Scholarship Program for women, Google is again partnering with Women in Cybersecurity and SANS Institute to help launch and advance women's cybersecurity careers.

The second year of the program brings in Facebook and Bloomberg to further support the initiative, which aims to help more women enter the cybersecurity industry through training and mentorships. The program expects to bring hundreds or thousands of applicants into the Women in Cybersecurity networking community before ultimately selecting 38 applicants to "receive advanced technical training to launch and/or advance their careers," according to Google.

"Now, more WiCyS members will be able to dive deep and change the trajectory of their career in less than a year, all within a cohort setting with extensive support and resources provided by mentors and colleagues," Lynn Dohm, executive director of Women in Cybersecurity, said in a statement.

Applications for the program are open now and close Aug. 2.