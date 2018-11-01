Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Forget Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some of the best deals of the year can be found right now at Google Express. When you apply promo code WISH20 at checkout, you'll save 20 percent -- which leads to all-time low prices on some high-profile products.

Amazingly, that code works even with items that are already on sale. And the discount cap is a hefty $500.

Now for the bad news: Some of the items prominently mentioned on Google's promo page are already sold out. Or, more accurately, the promo code was already used the maximum number of times. I got that message when I tried to check out with the Nintendo Switch (below). Then, curiously, the code worked a few minutes later. Your mileage may vary.

My top picks from the sale:

Apple AirPods: $115.98

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (Core i5, 8GB, 128GB): $683.20

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum: $239.20

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" (Core i5, 8GB, 128GB): $719.20

Nintendo Switch 32GB Blue/Red: $239.99

Xbox One X 1Tb NBA 2K19 Bundle with Red Dead Redemption 2: $368

Hope you're able to snag something you like before it's sold out! If not, well, stay tuned -- there are sure to be lots more sales in the weeks to come.

Read more: 5 things you need to know about Black Friday

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!