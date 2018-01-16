Google expands network with new data centers, subsea cables

Google

Google is expanding its existing cloud network with new data centers this year and new subsea cables in 2019.

It will add data centers to five regions in 2018, including Montreal and the Netherlands in Q1, followed by Los Angeles, Finland and Hong Kong later in the year. This increases their worldwide total to 18 regions on five continents.

The subsea cables, Curie, Havfrue and the Hong Kong-Guam Cable system (HK-G) will further improve Google's already sprawling network across the globe.

Curie will be a private cable connecting Chile to Los Angeles



Havfrue will be a consortium cable connecting the US to Denmark and Ireland



The HK-G will be a consortium cable interconnecting major subsea communication hubs in Asia



These ventures increase Google's investments in subsea cables to 11 which they directly own, in addition to numerous others which they lease.

Overall, Google's network has fiber optic links and subsea cables between 100+ points of presence, 7500+ edge node locations, 90+ Cloud CDN locations, 47 dedicated interconnect locations and 15 GCP regions. Google says that its network delivers up to 25 percent of the world's internet traffic.