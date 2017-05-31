Google expands Android Pay to Canada

Google

Canadians no longer need their wallets in certain local shops, they just need their Android phone.

Google said Wednesday it's launching Android Pay in Canada. The pay-with-your-phone feature is supported by several major banks, such as Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank, and can be used in a handful of chain retailers like McDonald's, Petro-Canada and Tim Hortons.

Canadians will also be able to use an Android Pay button in certain apps, like Uber, Lululemon and HotelTonight.

"We'll be rolling out support for top banks over the next several days, and this is just the beginning," Pali Bhat, Google's vice president of product management for payments, wrote in a blog post. "We will continue to add even more features, banks and store locations in the coming months."

Mobile payments, which have been discussed for years, have been slow to take off. But many more customers are expected to start using their phones to buy items in stores now that three of the biggest tech companies in the world -- Apple, Google and Samsung -- have introduced mobile-payments platforms.

Unlike with Apple Pay, online retailers have been a little slower to adopt Android's mobile payment system. But Google aims to fix that. Besides partnering with major banks around the world, Android Pay also announced last October it partnered with Visa and MasterCard. The company has emphasized that its open platform makes Android Pay integration easy for merchants and developers.

Along with Canada, Google has also pushed Android Pay to other countries, including the UK, Japan, Poland, Brazil, Russia, Spain and New Zealand.

"Whether you're heading out to buy groceries or grabbing a cup of coffee with friends, now your Android phone is all you need to walk out the door," Bhat wrote.

