Getty Images

Google new online exhibit transports you to Anne Frank's childhood home in Amsterdam. All the rooms are viewable in their 1930s style, the search giant said in a blog post Wednesday.

The exhibit was unveiled on what would have been Anne Frank's 90th birthday. Frank is known for her diary, which detailed her life before she was sent to a Nazi concentration camp, where she died of typhus at age 15.

Frank, who was born in Germany, lived in the Amsterdam flat for nine years with her family before they went into hiding during World War II. The Jewish family had initially left Germany for the Netherlands due to increasing anti-Semitism.

"Everything is light, comfortable and warm," Edith Frank, Anne's mother, wrote to a friend about the home, according to the exhibit.

The exhibit features the bedroom Anne Frank shared with her sister, Margot, as well as photographs depicting her childhood. Additionally, you can view the only known video of Anne Frank, which was filmed a year before she went to hiding.

"We're honored to have worked with the Anne Frank House to shed a light on Anne's life at Merwedeplein 37-2 Amsterdam, so anyone can explore an online exhibit and indoor Street View imagery of Anne's childhood home, which is currently closed to the public," Liudmila Kobyakova, program manager at Google Arts & Culture, said in a statement.

Currently the house is leased by the Dutch Foundation for Literature and serves as a temporary refuge for foreign writers who cannot work freely in their home countries. "It is a place where freedom, tolerance and freedom of expression are given the space to breathe," Ronald Leopold, general director of the Anne Foundation, said in a statement.

The Anne Frank House, a museum that focuses on the secret annex where the family lived in hiding for just over two years, released a virtual-reality experience of the annex last year.

The Anne Frank House has worked with Google Arts & Culture for several years. The new exhibit is an effort to make her story more accessible to the public, according to Michelle Timmerman, Google's communications and public affairs manager. The exhibit will exist "indefinitely."

Google Arts & Culture features information on about 2,000 cultural institutions from 80 countries.