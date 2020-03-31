Google ends sales of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Angela Lang/CNET

Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL are no longer being sold in the company's store. The product pages for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL now redirect to the store's homepage, and other mentions of the phones on the site say they're out of stock.

The timing of the 2018 flagship's removal from the Google store, which was spotted earlier by Android Police, lines up removal of the Pixel 2 last year. It's unclear whether Google actually stopped producing the phone or if this is a set pattern of when it pulls older phones from the market.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pixel 4A is the next phone coming from Google. The budget-friendly device is rumored to sell for $399 and might keep its headphone jack.