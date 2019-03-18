Google Earth's new Carmen Sandiego game will awaken your inner gumshoe

Google Earth

It's been almost 30 years, but Carmen Sandiego isn't done jet setting around the globe and teaching us about it. The international master thief, a positive role model of course, has taught us the capitals of countries, the locations of historic events, and other geographical facts.

Sandiego was such a staple for '90s kids that Google said it's releasing a series of games in Google Earth. The first, The Crown Jewels Caper, is available now and pays homage to the original franchise. You can play on web browser, Android or iOS. Your assignment from ACME is to track the elusive Sandiego from London to her hideout.

You'll use the magnifying glass to interview witnesses in different cities and gather clues. When you think you've figured out the next step, click the airplane icon to fly to the next city.

"[O]ur game is an homage to the original. It's for all those gumshoes who grew up with the chase, and for the next generation feeling that geography itch for the first time," Vanessa Schneider, program manager at Google Earth, said in a blog post Wednesday.

In January, Netflix released a reboot of the show. Gina Rodriguez lends her voice to Sandiego. The show announced its second season in February.

Originally published March 13.

Update, March 18: Added more details Carmen Sandiego game.

Now playing: Watch this: This $150 smartwatch lets kids call and text their parents