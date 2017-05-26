Google Earth takes you on a guided tour of Beatles' history

Google

From the Cavern Club where they got their start, to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, you can now follow the Beatles' rise to success around the world on Google Earth.

Google's celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," the 8th album from the legendary rock and roll group. Using Google Earth's Voyager, you can go on a simulated tour of nine different locations around the world that are significant to Beatles history.

Voyager is a recent addition to Google Earth that essentially turns the exploration app into a storytelling medium. You can explore curated locations ranging from cities to jungles and oceans while reading information and stories about each as Google guides you from place to place.

Head here to check out Voyager's tour of Beatles history. You'll be able to look around Abbey Road Studios and the Hollywood Bowl concert hall in California while brushing up on your Beatles' trivia.