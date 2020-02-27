Google Earth now works in browsers beyond Chrome

James Martin/CNET

Google is sharing the planet with other browsers, literally. The search giant's aerial mapping service is now available on browsers other than its own Chrome.

Google Earth is accessible via Firefox, Opera and Edge browsers, according to a Medium post Thursday from the Google Earth team. This official release comes after a six-month public beta. There are plans for supporting Apple's Safari browser, but no details were provided on when that'll happen.

To celebrate the leap year, we're taking a leap into more browsers. 💻🌏 #WebAssembly https://t.co/mUd0VCWoby pic.twitter.com/Z8HFXvS9qk — Google Earth (@googleearth) February 26, 2020

According to the authors of the post -- software engineer Jessi Beck and tech lead manager Jordon Mears -- Google Earth was built using Native Client, which only was available on Chrome. They credited WebAssembly -- an open standard across multiple browsers to run software -- for allowing Google Earth to work on other browsers.