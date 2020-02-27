CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Coronavirus Pokemon day 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review Coronavirus: Which mask? Disney CEO steps down Dating apps: 15 worst phrases

Google Earth now works in browsers beyond Chrome

Firefox, Opera and Edge can all take a good look at the planet.

Listen
- 00:40
earth2.jpg

See your house from space no matter what browser you're on. 

 James Martin/CNET

Google is sharing the planet with other browsers, literally. The search giant's aerial mapping service is now available on browsers other than its own Chrome

Google Earth is accessible via Firefox, Opera and Edge browsers, according to a Medium post Thursday from the Google Earth team. This official release comes after a six-month public beta. There are plans for supporting Apple's Safari browser, but no details were provided on when that'll happen. 

According to the authors of the post --  software engineer Jessi Beck and tech lead manager Jordon Mears -- Google Earth was built using Native Client, which only was available on Chrome. They credited WebAssembly -- an open standard across multiple browsers to run software -- for allowing Google Earth to work on other browsers. 