Google Duplex lets a robot make phone calls for you (The 3:59, Ep. 399)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Google's experimental Duplex technology that empowers Assistant to make calls on your behalf to book appointments or make reservations, with a shockingly realistic pattern of speech.
- Google Home's new continued conversation setting, which may end the days of parroting "Hey, Google" when you want to keep asking questions.
- Android P's measures to help you battle your phone addiction.
