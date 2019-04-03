Google Duplex arriving on iPhones, more Android devices

Getty Images

Google Duplex, the voice assistant that sounds remarkably human, is making its way to more devices. The new Google Assistant feature for booking restaurant reservations is rolling out for more Android and iOS devices in the US, a Google spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The support page for Duplex, spotted earlier by 9to5Google, says Android devices running version 5.0 or later and iPhones with Google Assistant installed can use Duplex, but not everywhere. XDA Developers reported Wednesday it was able to use Duplex on a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Previously, Duplex was available only on Google's Pixel phones. In March, Google said Duplex was expanding to Pixel owners in 43 states.

Google Duplex was announced last May and boasted the ability to make calls on the user's behalf. Instead of a robotic voice, Duplex has a voice that sounds human and uses "complex sentences, fast speech and long remarks." The assistant can schedule appointments, make reservations and get information from businesses.

To use Duplex, you need only ask Google Assistant to perform a task like booking a table or scheduling an appointment.

