Google Drive will soon be able to back up your entire computer

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

You will soon be able to use a new Google tool to back up any file or folder on your desktop.

The Backup and Sync app is the latest version of Google Drive for Mac/PC and is integrated with Google Photos desktop loader. When the new feature goes live on June 28, Google Drive users will be able to select specific files on their computer to be continuously backed up to their Drive accounts.

The new feature is geared toward consumers, Google said Wednesday in a post about the new feature. Business customers should continue to use the enterprise-focused Drive File Stream, which offers access to greater amounts of data without taking up space on their hard drives.

The new feature will likely be popular with consumers looking to keep copies of their photo, video and music libraries. But you'll also be able to select your desktop for backup, which for many users will likely mean exceeding the 15GB of free space Google Drive currently offers.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about what VR is and how it'll affect your life.



Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool