Google Drive will soon automatically delete your trash files after 30 days

Google Drive will start automatically deleting your trash files after 30 days, Google said this week. The new trash policy will begin Oct. 13 and will delete items left in the folder after 30 days.

If users have items that have been in their trash folder for months, those files will remain there until 30 days after the new policy starts. Gmail and other G Suite services already follow this policy.

Google Drive has been significant for those working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the ability to quickly share documents and collaborate with colleagues on projects. Google Docs also has a feature that keeps you from losing your work.