Google Drive stuck in traffic for many users right now

Though it's Tuesday, Google Drive is making people feel like it's a Monday.

A number of Google Drive users are experiencing slow load times while others can't even access their documents. The slow down seems to be largely isolated to US users.

The issues seem to have started around 8:41 a.m. PT, with problems affecting less than 10.3 percent of active users, according to Google's G Suite Dashboard. The company is "continuing to investigate this issue."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. One plus side of all this might be that "Google Drive is down" will become the new "my dog ate my homework" excuse?

