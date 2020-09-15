CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Google Drive outage Apple event 2020 The Mandalorian season 2 trailer Second stimulus check payment schedule Apple Store goes down Venus discovery Paul Rudd mask video

Google Drive outages reported across the US

The tech giant says it's investigating the issue.

Listen
- 00:42
google-drive-gettyimages-1211180800

Google Drive appears to be experiencing a service disruption.

 Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Image

Google Drive appeared to be experiencing a widespread service disruption on Tuesday, with people reporting outages and other issues across the US. 

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive," the company said in a messages on its G Suite status dashboard posted at 7:29 a.m. PT. "The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."

People began reporting trouble with Google Drive around 6:45 a.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site DownDetector. While some said they were getting error messages, others reported that Google Drive wasn't loading at all. 

Those affected also took to Twitter to vent frustration over the outage, with some noting that it was disrupting virtual learning. Many people are relying on Google Drive and other services to help with remote work and schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information. 

See also