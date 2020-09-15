Google Drive outages reported across the US

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Image

Google Drive appeared to be experiencing a widespread service disruption on Tuesday, with people reporting outages and other issues across the US.

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive," the company said in a messages on its G Suite status dashboard posted at 7:29 a.m. PT. "The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."

People began reporting trouble with Google Drive around 6:45 a.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site DownDetector. While some said they were getting error messages, others reported that Google Drive wasn't loading at all.

Those affected also took to Twitter to vent frustration over the outage, with some noting that it was disrupting virtual learning. Many people are relying on Google Drive and other services to help with remote work and schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

@googledrive So should teachers expect Google Drive to be down at the start of every week??? — Janelle The Kay (@janelleruns) September 15, 2020

Of course @GoogleDrive goes down when we're about to start a collaborative writing activity... Plan B (and end class early we come). #PandemicTeaching — Dr. Ashanka Kumari (@LitaStarr) September 15, 2020

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information.