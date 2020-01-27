CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Drive is down for some people

Google Drive has a case of the Mondays.

Google Drive appears to be experiencing a widespread service disruption on Monday, showing error messages and leaving some people unable to create new documents.

The outage appears to have begun around 9:40 a.m. PT, according to outage monitor Down Detector, and is impacting people across the US. CNET staff in San Francisco, Louisville and Maryland experienced problems with Google Drive. 

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Some users turned to social media to express frustration at being unable to access Google Drive files while at work on a Monday. 