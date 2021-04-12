Google Drive, Docs down for some amid partial outage

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Image

A handful of Google services appeared to experience widespread issues on Monday. Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides were all facing partial service disruptions, according to Google's status dashboard.

Issues start to crop up around 5:30 a.m. PT, according to reports on outage monitoring site Down Detector.

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive," Google wrote on its status dashboard at 6:36 a.m. PT. "The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior. Affected user are unable to create new documents."

The phrase "Google Docs" was trending on Twitter on Monday as people turned to the site to report issues and vent about the service being down.

A spokesperson for Google said the company is continuing to investigate the issue and will provide more information when available.

