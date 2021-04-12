Google Drive, Docs are back after hours-long outage

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Image

Google Drive is working again after a roughly four-hour outage on Monday. Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides were all facing service disruptions and other issues, according to Google's status dashboard.

Issues start to crop up around 5:30 a.m. PT, according to reports on outage monitoring site Down Detector. The tech giant gave the all clear around 9:20 a.m. PT.

"The problem with Google Docs has been resolved," Google wrote on its status dashboard. "We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better. Please try reloading the page, or coming back to it in a few minutes."

The phrase "Google Docs" was trending on Twitter on Monday as people turned to the site to report issues and vent about the service being down.

A spokesperson for Google confirmed the company had resolved issues within Google Workspace and Google Workspace for Education accounts, but didn't offer details on what caused the outages.

See also: The best home office essentials for 2021