Google Drive can now back up your entire computer

Google

iCloud, who?

After a couple weeks of delay, Google launched its new Backup & Sync app, which can store your entire computer system to Google Drive. The original debut was scheduled on June 28, but was pushed back a few weeks for fine tweaking.

Backup & Sync allows you to store any photos, videos and documents in the same format on Google's cloud for safekeeping from crashes and unfortunate accidents. The feature is available for both Macs and PCs and replaces the old Google Drive and Google Photo uploaders.

There's a teeny catch though: Google Drive will only hold up to 15GB of your files for free. If needed, additional space is available for purchase.

You can find the new service here. Happy uploading!