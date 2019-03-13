Google Drive's Android and iOS apps get clean look in new update

Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Google Drive, the tech giant's file storage and synchronization service, might look a bit different on iOS and Android today.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Google said a redesign of the look and feel of Drive's mobile version will make it "easier to communicate and collaborate across files in Drive" on phones that run Google's or Apple's mobile operating system. Google has been migrating its apps to a system called Material Design to make a more cohesive family of products.

"We know that mobile devices are critical to getting work done," Google said. "Drive is not just a way to back up files to the cloud, but a critical way to easily share work, make last minute changes to content or review important content on the go. The Drive Mobile redesign aims to make these workflows easier."

Here are some of the changes:

New home tab and bottom navigation.

Expanded search bar.

My Drive, Team Drives and Computers in Files view.

New account switching experience.

Revised actions menu.

Now playing: Watch this: Google Assistant makes your Android texts smarter