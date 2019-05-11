Google Doodle's mama duck honors moms on Mother's Day

Google

She patiently teaches us the skills we need to survive and then selflessly offers her loving protection when our confidence outpaces our current capacity.

Mothers in many species perform this role every day, largely without proper recognition. It's for this devotion that Google honored moms around the world on Mother's Day with a three-part, interactive Doodle featuring a duck and her ducklings.

Mother's Day as we know it today was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother Ann, a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the Civil War. Through Anna Jarvis' efforts to have the day officially recognized as a holiday, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation six years later designating the second Sunday in May as a national holiday to honor mothers.

Following with Google tradition, this Mother's Day the search giant turned to nature to represent the parent who bore us into this world; previous representations have included a cactus and dinosaur. This year, three buttons on the Doodle allow us to move among a series of lessons for life from a mama duck to her young offspring.

She tries to teach her young charges the proper way to waddle -- not without dealing with some challenges -- and that it's sometimes necessary to change direction. And when their plans go south, she welcomes them back to the fold, err, flock.

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms, regardless of species, who help teach us to spread our wings.