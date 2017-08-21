Google

Nothing seems to spark atavism more than a total eclipse, driving humans to behavior like trying to conceive during totality. Thankfully, it also brings out our sciencey side, such as using it to verify Einstein's Theory of General Relativity. Google's day-of-the-eclipse Doodle may feature aliens whimsically bouncing the moon across the sun, but its link takes you to a search of "solar eclipse science."

In case you're not already prepped, the eclipse starts today at roughly 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. If you're stuck inside for whatever reason, you can still watch it online.

For more of the science, whimsy and how-to, here's CNET's complete guide to the solar eclipse.