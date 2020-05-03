Google Doodle thanks classroom heroes during Teacher Appreciation Week

Google

Monday's Google Doodle honors teachers, who were already unsung heroes before classrooms closed across the country to protect students and check the spread of the coronavirus. Those teachers who quickly moved their classrooms and curriculum online only highlight the superhuman effort instructors make to educate their students.

Google created the Doodle for the May 4 start of Teacher Appreciation Week, working in collaboration with 54 State Teachers of the Year who visited the Google campus in February.

Google Doodle illustration artist Kevin Laughlin said he was inspired by meeting the teachers as he worked on the Doodle. "I know from firsthand experience how much of a positive impact a teacher can have on a young person's life," he said. "I can't express how happy I am to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Teacher Appreciation project this year."

Google said search interest in "how to thank a teacher" tripled last month as students and parents looked for ways to show their appreciation for their educators.

