Google Doodle still celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Google

Although this year's public celebrations of St. Patrick's Day are more subdued than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, Google is bringing us a little Irish spirit on Tuesday. Google dedicated its homepage Doodle to the annual day when we celebrate the cultural heritage of Irish people around the world.

Google gets into the spirit each year, and this year the artwork in its Doodle depicts the Cliffs of Moher, dramatic sea cliffs on Ireland's west coast. Formed more than 300 million years ago, the shale and sandstone cliffs are nine miles long and rise to a height of more than 700 feet.

The Cliffs of Moher are one of Ireland's most popular tourist attractions, and in 2011 they were recognized as a Global Geopark by UNESCO. Movie fans will recognize the cliffs as "The Cliffs of Insanity" in the 1987 film The Princess Bride. They also appeared in the 2009 film Harry Potter and the Half-Blooded Prince.

It's not the first UNESCO-recognized site in Ireland with movie connections to grace a St. Patrick's Day Doodle. In 2017, Google's animated Doodle paid homage to Skellig Michael, a remote island off the southwest coast of Ireland and a filming location for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.