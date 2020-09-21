Google Doodle pays tribute to Mexican-American activist Jovita Idár

Google

Google on Monday celebrated Mexican-American journalist, educator, nurse and activist Jovita Idár with a Doodle on its homepage. Idar, who was born in Texas in 1885, was known for speaking out against discrimination, fighting for women's suffrage and affirming the importance of Mexican culture.

"Gracias, Jovita Idár, for dedicating your life to the pursuit of equality and justice," Google said in a blog.

The Doodle recreates a 1914 scene when Idár stood in the way of Texas Rangers who sought to shut down the El Progreso newspaper, which had run an editorial by Idár that was critical of the US army's involvement in the Mexican Revolution. They were turned away that time, but returned later and forced the publication to close.

The tribute coincides with the dates of the First Mexican Congress, which ran Sept. 14-22 in 1911. Idár and her family helped establish the First Mexican Congress to organize Mexican-Americans across Texas in the fight for civil rights. She also founded the League of Mexican Women, a group focused educational, social and political issues, and served as its president.