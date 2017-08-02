Google Doodle honors actress Dolores del Río

Google

Across the US and Mexico, Google's Doodle has turned into a loving homage to the legendary Dolores del Río on August 3 -- the actress's birthday in 1904.

Dolores del Río was discovered by American filmmaker and legendary director Edwin Carewe, and embarked on an illustrious film career in 1925, appearing in films such as "What Price Glory?," "Ramona", "Madame du Barry" and "Journey into Fear," making the transition from silent film to "talkies." In the 1940s, she moved home to Mexico, and became one of the most important stars of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

Over her storied career, she also advocated strongly for the arts, and became the first woman to sit on the Cannes film festival jury. In 1966, she co-founded the Society for the Protection of the Artistic Treasures of Mexico, and in 1870, she founded the union group Rosa Mexicano, which provided a day nursery for members of the Mexican Actor's Guild.

Author Salvador Novo said of her: "With Dolores del Río we are in the presence of a case in which extraordinary beauty is only the material form of talent. She has been gifted with grace, and fresh and vibrant nimbleness that, being natural, seems exotic."