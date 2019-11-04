Google Doodle honors Will Rogers, 'America's Cowboy Philosopher,' for his 140th birthday

PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Google on Monday lassoed an animated Doodle to honor actor, humorist and cowboy personality Will Rogers on what would have been his 140th birthday. Google said it chose to remember the entertainer, whose father was a Cherokee senator, as part of Native American Indian Heritage Month.

Rogers, who became known as "America's Cowboy Philosopher," was born on Nov. 4, 1879, on a frontier ranch near what would later become Oologah, Oklahoma. He grew up working with Texas longhorns and had a knack for rope tricks, which led to him performing in wild west shows and on Broadway in the Ziegfeld Follies.

Google

Rogers also stared in numerous films and was considered one of the most popular actors in Hollywood by 1934. He hosted a popular radio show, authored bestselling books and became a notable commentator. In 1926, Rogers famously said, "I have never met a man I didn't like," in reference to Marxist revolutionary Leon Trotsky. The quote reportedly became a popular adage of the time when referring to politicians and world leaders who held unpopular beliefs.

"Will Rogers was an unofficial ambassador for the United States and had a presence that can still be felt to this day," said Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry, the great granddaughter of Will Rogers, in a Google blog post. "Will spoke to the common man and gave ease and relief to those suffering from everything including natural disasters and the Great Depression."